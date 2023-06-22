Three Ways Seniors Can Stay Active During The Summer

People of all ages know summer is a great time for activities. Whether you’re gardening, going for walks, or taking a trip to the beach or a ballgame, summer is the time of year to enjoy the warm weather and sunshine.

For seniors, staying active is key to improving heart health and strength by engaging in exercise routines and healthy habits that lower stress and improve sleep and overall wellbeing.

But with summer comes heat, which can be dangerous with prolonged exposure.

How can seniors stay active during the warm summer months? Here are some simple tips.

Go for a Morning or Evening Walk

A short walk is a great way to take in nature, enjoy the outdoors, and build your cardiovascular strength. To avoid the midday heat, try going for a walk in the morning or evening when it’s cooler. Getting in those daily steps goes a long way toward achieving sound physical fitness.

Eat More Fruits and Vegetables

Fresh fruits and vegetables are ideal any time of day. But in summer, they can be particularly refreshing, especially before or after outdoor activities. They make for a great snack, a side dish, or even a main course, and can stave off unhealthy cravings. Fresh fruits and vegetables also provide the natural vitamins and nutrients your body needs to stay active and healthy.

Pause and Breathe

Take time to pause throughout the day. Simply sitting and breathing quietly or practicing with a guided meditation program – even for just a few minutes – helps you focus and relax. Studies show this lowers blood pressure and stress. Best of all, you can practice this mindfulness anywhere, indoors or out.

These are a few tips that you can begin doing today to stay active all summer.

