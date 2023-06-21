How to Personalize a Memorial Service

After the death of a loved one, there are many details to consider when taking care of their final arrangements. While most tasks have to be done quickly, there is one that you should definitely put some thought into. One way to celebrate the life of your loved one is to create a wonderful, personalized memorial service.

Involving friends and family in the planning will allow them to honor the deceased and will help with the grieving process. Someone may choose to give a eulogy, or to lend their musical or vocal talent to the event, while others may opt to stay behind the scenes and create a photo and/or video presentation. A photo display can utilize a theme that represents your loved one’s hobbies, travel experiences, or love for sports. What does thinking of your loved one bring to mind? Use those thoughts to come up with the perfect tribute.

You can personalize the food you offer to guests, as well. Serve your loved one’s favorite foods, or have the event catered by their favorite restaurant. If the deceased loved to cook, prepare some of their signature dishes and offer a recipe card for guests to take home.

A memorial gift for guests can also be personalized in a way that honors your loved one. If they loved to garden, give out seed packets so the blooms and the memories they bring can be enjoyed throughout the growing season. If they were a big reader, a personalized bookmark makes a lovely gift.

You can also hold the memorial service in a location that was special to the deceased. If they loved to camp, hike, and picnic, select one of their favorite outdoor spots. If they were religious, host it in their church.

Those who knew the deceased the best are the ones who have the power to create a wonderful, personalized memorial service.

