Dad: Doorway to the World

In the poem “The Measure of a Man,” Grady Poulard lists the characteristics of men: strength, a voice that carries, the ability to take action, intelligence, and the ability to learn. With Father’s Day around the corner, it’s a wonderful time to consider the role of a father in the lives of his children.

“Mr. Poulard states that men also bring love for family and community, genuine friendships, sincere purpose, and courage of his convictions, mixed with shared fun, laughter, joy, happiness, love of life, patience, and contentment,” said Dr. Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD. “Men provide a doorway to the world.”

Dr. Plachetka explains that men share childrearing responsibilities: feeding, bathing, dressing, and homework supervision. In addition, and equally important, they introduce their children to the world. They stand in the doorway and call them to participate in life.

“They invite their children, both sons and daughters, to participate in activities outside the security of the home where acceptance is guaranteed,” said Dr. Plachetka. “Men encourage calculated risks that encourage growth without the guarantee of success or even a participation medal. They cheer success and support defeat. They communicate approval, correction, and understanding with a look or gesture.”

By word and example, men teach their children how to interact in the world. They model verbal and nonverbal communication, moral decision making, and standing firm on their values and ideals.

“Men teach discipline,” added Dr. Plachetka. “They emphasize working toward a goal and having the patience to wait for the best rather than settle for quick satisfaction. They let their children feel disappointment early and appropriately so they develop strength of character.”

Interacting in the world under the supervision of a man builds the mental health components of self-awareness, self-efficacy, responsibility, compassion, and confidence in children.

These men are called “Dad.” Every child deserves a man who provides a doorway to the world.

