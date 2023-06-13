Downsizing Helps Seniors Transition to Retirement Community Living

Retirement communities like Plum Landing offer great opportunities for older, active adults to remain independent and live a more carefree lifestyle. The move may require some downsizing, which can be difficult. This handy list of our top three downsizing tips will help make a move as painless and efficient as possible.

1. Get Rid of Clothes You don’t have to go full minimalist just because you’re moving into a retirement community. But small spaces mean less closet storage, and there’s no better time to evaluate your belongings than when you’re preparing to pack them up. If you haven’t worn a dress or a pair of shoes in more than a year, don’t pack and move them in hopes that “maybe this year” you’ll get around to wearing them. Donate or sell things you don’t use. By paring down your unused or excessive possessions, you’ll have fewer boxes to buy, pack, and move. You might also qualify for a charitable donation deduction on your tax return.

2. Donate Entertainment One thing your smaller space doesn’t need is a big stack of videos or DVDs. If you’ve embraced the streaming revolution, the same thing goes for boxes of CDs, tapes, or any other outdated data storage facility.

3. Multi-Purpose Furniture is Key In a large apartment or house, you can divide rooms by purpose: The dining room is for dining, the bedroom is for sleeping, the living room is for lounging on the couch in your pajamas. But in a retirement community, every little thing should have a meaningful purpose. Consider a couch that can also convert into a bed, or a small table with leaves that allow it to work as a desk or expand to accommodate a dinner party. Bookshelves are a great way to add surface area while utilizing vertical space.

For more tips about downsizing, and information about Plum Landing Retirement Community, please contact:

Plum Landing : 495 North Lake Street : Aurora, IL 60506 : 630-896-5031 : www.plumlanding.org

Plum Landing logo