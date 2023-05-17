5 Tips For Supporting Maternal Mental Health

It’s been said that “the hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.” Because the values and habits that form early in one’s life permeate all future relationships and decisions, the person who instills them is very important.

“When you consider how much motherhood impacts the world, it can create stress in a mother’s life, often resulting in symptoms of anxiety and/or depression,” explained Dr. Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD. “Consider these five tips to help support maternal mental health.”

1. Identify your values. “Ask yourself what is important to you and your family,” said Dr. Plachetka. “Common values include honesty, family connection, commitment, and faith. Write down a list of your values and review it often.”

2. When new research about education or raising children is presented, compare it to your values list. “Discuss your list with your spouse, and reach agreement as to whether your list aligns with the research findings,” added Dr. Plachetka. “This will allow you to support and guide each other as you raise your children.”

3. Include others when appropriate. Extended family members can offer support and perspective. Wisdom born of time helps sort a crisis from a developmental issue.

4. Take care of yourself and hold yourself accountable to your family values. “Our children are watching,” said Dr. Plachetka. “Symptoms of anxiety have a way of creeping in when our words, actions, and values don’t align.”

5. Repeat. Each new developmental stage requires a review and renewal of your values list, especially when faced with different settings and different challenges.

Mother’s Day celebrates all that mothers do for their children, and through them, for the world.

Anxiety develops when mothers focus on achieving specific outcomes in the future, and depression often lives in regret of the past. Moms who use these steps to focus on the present will “rock the cradle and rule the world.”

