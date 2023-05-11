Understanding the Expenses Involved For a Funeral

Weddings and funerals always seem to cost more than we expect. One reason for this is because most of us only plan one or two of them during our lifetime, potentially many years apart. A funeral is especially difficult to plan for, unless you make arrangements for yourself or a loved one in advance. While pre-arrangements are a great idea, some people don’t choose to do it because it’s hard for them to think that in-depth about the end of their life.

When a loved one passes away, the surviving family members are expected to make a lot of decisions in a short amount of time. There are many different options available, especially when it comes to a funeral and traditional burial. Some typical expenses include a casket, embalming, and other body preparations, such as cosmetics, clothing, and hairstyling services. Many families also choose to place an obituary in the local newspaper.

The family will also be responsible for paying for the use of the funeral home’s facilities, which may include a chapel fee and the services of a pastor or other religious leader. There will be expenses related to printed materials (prayer cards, pamphlets, etc.), transportation from the morgue to the funeral home, and for the hearse that will transport the body from the funeral home to the cemetery. At the cemetery, there will be a cost for the burial plot and the headstone or grave marker.

If cremation is chosen, there will be expenses for a cremation casket (if desired), a cremation fee if a third party is used for this service, and an urn for the cremated remains.

