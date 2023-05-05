Celebrating Grandma This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is a special occasion. Not just for moms, but for grandmother’s too.

Because they are the matriarchs of our families, grandmothers should absolutely be celebrated on this occasion. For our grandmothers who may be in a supportive or assisted living community, this is no different. Here are a few ways to help recognize your grandmother and make her feel special along with mom on this day.

It’s important to keep traditions running for Mother’s Day, should you or your family have any. This may include going to your favorite brunch spot or other event that you have typically enjoyed with your mothers and grandmothers.

Most grandmothers have countless tales they love to share. These are particularly enjoyable to listen to and partake in on Mother’s Day. Consider all of her favorite stories and ignite the fun conversation with those as the subject. This can be a thoughtful gesture and instantly create a relaxing, enjoyable atmosphere.

Depending on your traditions of gift-giving, any type of gift is a wonderful reminder of how much someone means to us. This is especially important for moms and grandmothers on Mother’s Day.

Take some time to plan out the perfect gift. Photo albums filled with fond memories and moments make a great gift any time of year but feel particularly special for this occasion. Handwritten cards and letters are also a nice touch, or perhaps something humorous that you can share – even if it’s an inside joke between the two of you.

Above all, just spending quality time with your grandmother on Mother’s Day is perhaps the greatest gift of all.

