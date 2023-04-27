Can You Hold an Open-Casket Visitation Before Cremation?

If you have recently lost a loved one who chose cremation for his or her final disposition, you may be wondering if it’s possible to hold an open-casket visitation before the cremation takes place. Choosing cremation doesn’t mean you can’t hold traditional services like you would before a burial, so the answer is yes. It’s important to hold a special service, as open-casket viewings and memorial services help surviving family members and friends with the grieving process.

At Conley Funeral Home, there are various options available for those who choose cremation for their final disposition. Direct cremation is the most simple alternative; the funeral home assists with the cremation but doesn’t provide additional services. There is no embalming required with direct cremation.

A memorial service is another option. It includes the same elements as direct cremation, but a memorial service is offered either with or without the cremated remains present. A visitation in advance of the memorial service is a popular choice for families, and an option for burial after the service (or at another time) is also available. This selection does not require embalming.

A traditional cremation combines a traditional visitation with open-casket viewing, but instead of traveling to the cemetery after the services, cremation takes place. Embalming is required for open-casket services.

As cremation becomes more popular, memorial services are following suit. A memorial service typically occurs after cremation, so while the body isn’t present at the service, the cremated remains may be included in a decorative urn.

Keep in mind that certain types of wooden caskets can be cremated, and caskets can also be rented through some funeral homes for viewing purposes.

Holding an open-casket visitation is a nice way to honor your loved one and give family and friends a chance to pay their final respects.

