Alzheimer’s disease and dementia (of which Alzheimer’s is the most common form) are declining mental health conditions that occur in seniors. They are usually irreversible and as the disease progresses, caring for the person suffering from it can be difficult.

This is where memory care becomes an important consideration.

Memory care is a specialized form of care for this disease. Many supportive living communities have memory care programs to help manage the conditions of the illness, providing a safe and comfortable environment for seniors with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Memory care staff is specially trained to help with the unique challenges that occur and help with daily structured routines for meals and personal care duties.

Additionally, many activities, programs and events are planned to help seniors engage with one another and the environment around them.

These activities have several goals. First and foremost, they are designed to improve cognitive function and the quality of life at every stage of the disease. They also serve to help the seniors enjoy their hobbies and passions without interruption.

This higher level of care and personal monitoring does involve financial considerations, however.

Typically, Medicare will only pay for part, if any, room and board in a supportive living community but the medical care is usually covered. Check with your Medicare provider and the supportive living community for particular questions and to work out a plan, should memory care be a requirement.

These are just a few ways to consider memory care for seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia in a supportive living community.

