3 Things to Consider When Selecting a Funeral Location

After the loss of a dear family member, one of the first decisions to make is where to host a funeral service. While many families prefer a funeral home or place of worship, it is becoming more common for families to opt for a unique setting to pay proper tribute to the deceased. Here are three things to consider when selecting a funeral location.

1. Be open-minded when deciding on a funeral service location. Consider the deceased, and what they would have wanted for their final celebration of life. At Conley Funeral Home in Elburn, families are encouraged to have a funeral service anywhere they wish. Some of the more unusual locations for a funeral service through Conley have included hilltops, back yards, and even an airport hangar, all of which included a casket viewing.

2. Since a funeral is a final send-off for your loved one, it is a very personal and sentimental occasion. It offers family members and guests an opportunity to reflect on the life of their loved one, to share stories and memories, and to gain some semblance of closure. Holding the service in a unique setting allows the family to personalize the event. Some alternatives to consider include a local conservatory or botanical garden, a museum, a favorite restaurant, a sports field, or a winery. Other options include a university, a boat, or a national or state park.

3. Agree on a budget, and have a plan for the event. Some locations might have limitations on the type of event that can be held there. If a formal funeral service isn’t permitted, you may be able to host a more casual celebration of life. Since these events are usually last-minute, try to get reservations in advance, if possible, especially at a restaurant. Plan a short eulogy, prayer, or opportunity for family members to speak about their loved one.

For more information about funeral locations, please contact:

Conley Funeral Home

116 W Pierce Street

Elburn, IL 60119

Phone: 630-365-6414

www.Conleycare.com

Conley Funeral Home sponsored logo 2022