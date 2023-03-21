Avoiding financial planning mistakes

The biggest financial planning mistake is probably not planning at all.

Those who haven’t prepared for the future likely are going to encounter some major financial frustrations once they retire. Therefore, by making plans, you hopefully will enjoy a happier, less stressful retirement.

There’s little doubt that no one imagines being hobbled in the future. You hope for the best so planning for the possibility that you may need assisted living, rehabilitation or another type of senior care is something some people don’t do. That’s a big mistake. Statistics show that most seniors are going to have health concerns. They’re going to require assistance and a cost comes with it. How do you prepare for it? Taking the necessary steps so that you’re capable of covering long-term care costs is significant. Don’t put it off and don’t bank on Medicare being your savior. It doesn’t cover long-term care.

One choice that has provided peace of mind for seniors is relocating to a senior retirement community, such as Plum Landing. Anyone who signs up for a 12-month lease at Plum Landing is guarantees their rental rate for life.

Remember, when you retire, that steady paycheck ends. Furthermore, consider inflation. Today’s costs aren’t going to be the same 10 or 20 years from now. Similarly, consider your lifestyle. If you’re not making as much money now as you were previously, how can you afford living the way you do?

Similarly, while you may have savings, remember that you have those funds for a reason. In today’s tough world, you might have your own adult children who are struggling financially. They may need help, but giving to them could seriously complicate your own financial matters. Be careful with your money, especially with what you’ve worked hard for and set aside for your retirement years.

