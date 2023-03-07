Every year, National Kidney Month is in March.

The entire month is dedicated to providing awareness, education and support to individuals and families suffering from kidney disease.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, 37 million American adults have chronic kidney disease (CKD), with millions more at an elevated risk. This risk tends to increase with age and can lead to other health problems such as heart disease. As with most serious illnesses, early detection and prevention are key to reducing the effects of CKD.

Causes and Symptoms

Nearly 70% of chronic kidney disease cases are caused by diabetes and high blood pressure.

There are other ailments and conditions that can contribute to kidney disease as well, such as urinary tract difficulties, inherited diseases like polycystic kidney disease (PKD), and certain autoimmune diseases like lupus.

Symptoms of CKD vary, and they may not present themselves until the kidney disease is in an advanced stage. Typically, these can include:

Lack of energy

Lack of concentration

Muscle cramps

Reduced appetite

Dry skin

Swollen feet and ankles

Frequent urination

Treatment and Management

If kidney-related problems are suspected, your doctor will run tests to determine your kidney function and plan treatment. But in addition to a medical plan, there are important diet and exercise programs that can help individuals manage their kidney issues.

Nutrition is vital for managing kidney health. This starts with a nutrient-rich diet that provides the right vitamins and minerals. Healthy diets are proven to reduce blood pressure and reduce the risks of heart disease, manage diabetic conditions and other illnesses. Additionally, studies show that diets rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains directly support kidney function.

Exercise is another important way to manage kidney health. Staying physically active – even starting slowly at just 15 to 20 minutes per day – is beneficial. Exercise is another way to lower blood pressure, and also to build up your endurance and heart rate, reduce cholesterol and improve sleep. All of these are critical for good kidney function.

Another good thing about improving your diet and exercise plans is that they are easy to make part of a daily routine that soon can become a healthy habit. Establishing and maintaining such habits is one way a supportive living community is beneficial.

To learn more about National Kidney Month, find treatment and support resources and education materials, visit kidney.org .

For more information on how a supportive living community can help you maintain and monitor kidney health, visit our website or call us at 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510