3 things to know about heart disease

Every 42 seconds, someone in the United States suffers a heart attack. February is American Heart Month and a great time to raise awareness of heart disease.

The term “heart disease” refers to several types of heart conditions. According to the CDC, the most common type of heart disease in the United States is coronary artery disease (CAD), which affects the blood flow to the heart. Decreased blood flow can cause a heart attack.

Here are three things to know about heart disease:

1. Heart disease may be silent.

A person with heart disease may not be diagnosed until they experience symptoms of a heart attack, heart failure or an arrhythmia. Be aware of chest pain or discomfort, upper back or neck pain, extreme fatigue, heart palpitations or shortness of breath.

2. High blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking are the key risk factors.

Nearly half of people in the United States have at least one risk factor. Several other medical conditions and lifestyle choices can also put people at a higher risk for heart disease, including diabetes, obesity, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol use.

3. Diet and exercise are the key to a healthy heart.

Cheese, eggs and fish and healthy fats like avocados have many benefits to your heart. A heart-healthy diet also includes foods low in saturated and trans fats, added sugars and sodium.

Staying active is a great way to exercise your heart. Keep moving throughout the day by taking short walks, parking farther away from the office or taking the stairs instead of the elevator. The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity spread throughout the week.

Staying active and maintaining a balanced diet are important for heart health.

