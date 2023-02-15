3 Things To Consider When Choosing a Funeral Home

If you’ve recently lost a beloved family member, you may be searching for a funeral home to care for your loved one. While it can be difficult to make this choice during such an emotional and devastating time, it’s important that you select one that will offer the comfort and services you and your loved one deserve. Here are three things to consider when choosing a funeral home.

1. Smaller, family-owned funeral homes offer a distinct personal touch. The owners and directors are usually members of the community who don’t consider their customers to be just a number. At Conley Funeral Home in Elburn, each customer is unique and is treated as such. It offers alternative service locations, a variety of viewing and service options, pre-planning, and aftercare services, among other amenities.

2. Family-run funeral homes are known for being trustworthy. People who have to make final arrangements for a deceased loved one tend to call the funeral home that they are familiar with and trust, often based on previous experience and name recognition. People feel more comfortable with a funeral home that they recognize, one that has a long-standing history in the community, and one that is highly regarded. The result is peace of mind and stress reduction during this time of loss.

3. The personal service received from a local funeral home is unlikely to be matched at a larger, corporate-owned facility where the owner lives outside the community and quantity trumps quality. Conley Funeral Home offers personal obituaries, creative use of music, family and community participation, and meaningful ceremonies. In addition to its funeral directors, it offers a staff of caregivers that includes a child bereavement specialist, a full-time therapist, and caring assistants who are committed to thoughtful, personal service.

Conley Funeral Home in Elburn has been serving its community for four generations.

