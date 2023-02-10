Three Ways to Keep Your Heart Healthy

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in men and women in the United States.

This is an even greater concern as we get older. But despite its seriousness, the dangerous effects of heart disease are controllable and even preventable with some basic changes to your diet and lifestyle.

Some of these may be significant, but by taking certain small precautions and starting healthier habits, you can improve your heart health and lower the risk for heart disease.

Here are three tips to keep your heart healthy.

Increase Your Cardiovascular Exercise

Exercise is proven to lower stress, blood pressure and body fat. If you don’t exercise regularly already, start by going on a short walk (10 to 15 minutes) every day and increasing the time every few weeks. This small change in routine will start to immediately improve your cardiovascular strength.

Eat More Fresh Fruit and Vegetables to Replace Your Sugar Intake

Fruits and vegetables are an ideal snack any time of day. Not only do they supply the essential nutrients and vitamins your body needs, but they will help to curb bad cravings for sugary or fatty junk food. Trading an apple, orange or banana for those cookies or soda for example, is a simple change that will help significantly with weight loss, vitamin intake and appetite leveling.

Practice Meditation and Get Proper Rest

We all need to breathe – and mindful breathing is good for your heart, too!

Take a few minutes and sit in a place where you won’t be disturbed to just breathe slowly and deeply. Try not to think, just focus on your breath. This proven method is called mindfulness. It will help you relax, and studies show that regular practice will reduce your blood pressure and lower your stress levels.

In addition, getting good sleep is crucial to your health. In contrast to meditation, irregular sleep can increase your blood pressure and slow your metabolism down. These factors often contribute directly to heart-related problems.

These are just a few simple steps that you can take at any time to create a healthier lifestyle to improve your heart’s strength.

