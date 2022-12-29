Three tips for spring break travel

Do the dog days of winter have you yearning for longer days and sunnier skies? Here are three tips for planning the perfect spring break getaway:

1. Start now

Spring break is a popular time for traveling for families, couples, and party-goers alike, which can also make it a more expensive time to travel. To that end, travel experts recommend planning the trip several months in advance, as doing so could save you money on flights and accommodations, as well as give you ample time to figure out your itinerary, excursions, and activities.

2. Think outside the box

Looking to avoid the crowds? Dodge the major spring break hotspots such as beach resorts in Florida or Mexico, and instead consider locations that are more off the beaten path, such as a visit to a state park, renting a cabin in the mountains, or going to Alaska to see the northern lights.

3. Work with a travel agent

Are you looking forward to getting away for a bit, but not the planning that’s involved? Enlist the help of a travel agency, such as Oswego Travel. The company’s travel advisors have served the Oswegoland area for more than three decades, using their experience and connections to help plan the perfect getaways for individuals, couples, and families.

Another perk to using Oswego Travel? The agency is experienced in organizing travel for groups, whether it’s a vacation with the entire family or an adventure with friends. The agents can take care of the different needs of everyone on the trip, including departure dates, times, and more.

Trust Oswego Travel to take care of all the details for your next big adventure so you can focus on getting ready to relax and unwind.