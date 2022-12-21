Be a Point of Light For Others During the Holiday Season

While the holiday season is wonderful for many people, there are some who have difficulty during this time of year. They may be isolated and alone, focusing on memories of better days in years past. Gifts and food may be absent or disappointing. These feelings often result in symptoms of depression and anxiety.

“However you celebrate the season, it’s important to realize how we, as individuals, can become sources of light for others,” explained Dr. Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD and owner of Safe Harbor Counseling. “As a result, we can support our own mental health during the holidays.”

According to Dr. Beth, there are four basic characteristics that make us points of light for others: self-awareness, respect, trust, and an overarching attitude of love. “An attitude of trust is especially important for our mental health,” she said. “This means you have a firm belief in the reliability, truth, ability, or strength of someone or something.”

It can be difficult to develop this type of trust and acceptance, especially during the holidays. “The way to do this is to keep an open mind, practice self-awareness, and practice respect,” added Dr. Beth. “Be curious rather than judgmental. We can probably all think of a time when everything seemed dark and impossible, but things tend to work out somehow and become part of our holiday legacy.”

Developing trust and acceptance changes us. “We are calmer, softer, kinder, and less stressed,” said Dr. Beth. “We’re healthier, more fun, and more loving, and we are able to act in the best interest of ourselves and others. The cycle repeats itself, helping us to continue improving over time.”

This holiday season, take the opportunity to practice self-awareness, respect, trust, and love, with the goal of spreading light to others.

Merry Christmas - may you be richly blessed in your traditions!

