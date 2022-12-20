Seasonal depression goes beyond just having the winter blues.

Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a type of depression that is related to the change of seasons, beginning and ending around the same time every year.

Seasonal depression can leave you feeling exhausted and moody. Here are 3 things to know about seasonal depression.

1. Seasonal depression symptoms may start out mild and become more severe as the season progresses. Headaches, excessive drinking overeating and insomnia are physical and emotional symptoms of stress responses during the holidays. You may notice yourself oversleeping, having low energy or even having problems sleeping. Changes in your appetite, especially a craving for foods high in carbohydrates are also symptoms of seasonal depression, as well as difficulty concentrating.

Warning signs also include withdrawing from social settings, experiencing problems at work or school or an excessive use of alcohol.

2. Although there is no known cause for seasonal depression, factors include a reduced level of sunlight in fall and winter, disrupting your body’s internal clock. Serotonin, a brain chemical that affects mood, also can drop and play a role in seasonal depression, as well as melatonin levels. Melatonin plays a role in sleep patterns and mood.

3. Seasonal depression occurs more frequently in younger adults and diagnosed more often in women. Family history can play a role, and if you have a history of depression, symptoms may worsen in the winter months. People living farther from the equator also are at a higher risk of seasonal depression due to a decrease in sunlight.

