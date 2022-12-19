5 Ways to Help Someone Grieving During the Holidays

If you know someone who has recently lost a beloved family member or friend, you may be wondering how you can help them during the holiday season. Although this time of year is one of joy and giving, those who are grieving a terrible loss may find it difficult to feel the magic of the holiday. Here are five ways you can help someone who is grieving.

1. Support their holiday choices. Whether they want to travel, cozy up on the couch all day, or visit family and friends, understand that that is what they need to do to feel better on that day.

2. Extend holiday invitations, but keep your expectations low. Make sure they understand that you’re aware that they may not feel like doing anything, or that they may decline but show up at the last minute, and that’s fine. Sometimes just receiving an invite will raise their spirits, even if they can’t attend.

3. Find out what they think will be helpful. Ask if they’re okay with telling stories and sharing photos of their loved one, or making a special ornament in their memory.

4. Listen without judging or offering advice. Let the person vent, and listen more than you talk. You can tell them you don’t know what to say, but that you care and that you’re there for them. It’s okay to offer advice if you’re asked for it.

5. Offer practical assistance and support. Instead of asking them to let you know if you can help with anything, be specific and ask if you can help them decorate for the holiday, or help with shopping, child care, cleaning, or gift wrapping.

Grief doesn’t just affect the first holiday after someone loses a dear loved one. Understand that grief is different for everyone, and that supporting what they need is the best way to be helpful.

