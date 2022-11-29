November is National Diabetes Month, bringing attention and awareness to diabetes and its impact across the country.

More than 25 percent of the US population over 65 has diabetes, according to the CDC. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form in older adults. People develop diabetes when their blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. There are steps you can take to delay or prevent Type 2 diabetes. If you already have the disease, there are steps you can take to manage the condition.

Here are 3 things to know about seniors with diabetes:

1. The American Diabetes Association recommends screening adults over 45 years old every 1-3 years.

Research such as the Diabetes Prevention Program shows that you can do a lot to reduce your chances of developing type 2 diabetes. Lose weight, get at least 30 minutes of physical activity five days a week and eat healthy foods are just some of the things you can do to lower your risk.

2. It is more difficult to diagnose seniors with diabetes.

Other illnesses can mask diabetic symptoms.

Some people with type 2 diabetes have symptoms so mild that they go unnoticed. Common signs of diabetes include urinating often, feeling very thirsty and extreme fatigue. Blurry vision, weight loss and tingling or pain in the hands and feet are also common symptoms.

3. Diabetes is primarily a self-managed disease.

Some people with type 2 diabetes can control their blood glucose with healthy eating and being active, but even if you don’t need medications at first, you may need to over time.

Insurance options for seniors with Type 2 diabetes include Medicare Plan D, state programs and State Health Insurance Counseling and Assistance programs (SHIP).

Raising awareness in November can alert people who are at high risk for type 2 diabetes to make healthy changes and lower their risk by more than half.

