Improve Your Mental Health With a Daily Dose of Gratitude

A person’s mental health is an important contributing factor to living a happy and meaningful life. “Challenges to our mental health surround us,” explained Dr. Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD, and owner of Safe Harbor Counseling. “Our physical and financial safety is jeopardized in our country and in our communities. Our emotional connections and relationships can seem tenuous and unreliable. Our ability to monitor and regulate the responses that erupt in our bodies, from anger to despair, is tested daily. We are worried, alone, and upset. As a result, our mental health suffers.”

Each of these challenges offers an opportunity to grow in understanding, compassion, and love. “To overcome challenges in life, we must apply gratitude in planning and in action,” said Dr. Beth. “Thomas Merton, an American Trappist monk, writer, social activist, and Catholic Priest, reminded us that there is a plan, when he stated, “To be grateful is to recognize the love of God in everything.” Having a plan implies trust, security, and growth.”

While Merton calls us to trust, the words of John F. Kennedy expressed the importance of action when he said, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

It is also important to remember that gratitude frees us. “Gratitude allows us to solve problems, prioritize, respond, and breathe,” added Dr. Beth. “Gratitude allows us to love. We recognize that we have the ability to solve problems, and instead of wallowing in despair due to a devastating error, we can analyze and respond to the situation. We use the emotional responses in our bodies in a constructive way.”

Meister Eckhart, a theologian and philosopher from Medieval times, stated, “If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough.”

For better mental health, practice gratitude.

