Diabetes Awareness for Seniors

Diabetes Awareness Month occurs every November. The entire month is centered around coming together as a community to provide support and share helpful resources, treatment information and even free supplies and other materials to help deal with the disease.

Among the elderly, diabetes is a very common disease. If left unchecked and untreated however, it can increase the risks of other serious health problems. Here are three important things to know about ways to help seniors with diabetes.

Defining Diabetes

Diabetes is a disease that affects the way your body processes blood sugar (glucose). Glucose is important to your overall health because it is a key source of cellular and brain energy. The diabetic condition means the blood sugar levels are too high, which challenges the way they are processed. This can lead to organ damage and increase the risks of heart disease and other serious ailments if not treated.

Symptoms and Types of Diabetes

There are two main types of diabetes. Type 1 is rarer, and typically manifests during adolescence. Type 2 is much more common, and the symptoms are generally milder.

Type 2 is an imbalance of insulin in your body which should not be ignored. If the blood sugar levels get too high, the risks of serious health problems like heart attacks, kidney disease, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease can all increase.

The symptoms themselves vary for both types of diabetes, but tend to include fatigue, skin infections, constant thirst, significant weight loss and bruises that take a long time to heal.

How Supportive Living Can Help

The treatment of diabetes often centers around specific, effective management of the symptoms – and there are some ways in which supportive living can help. A great way to start is with a clearly defined plan for diet and exercise.

A balanced diet is critical to maintaining or changing blood sugar levels. For seniors this is even more important.

Supportive living communities provide healthy, nutritious meals throughout the day that keep overall health strong which helps maintain regular blood sugar levels.

Along with a proper diet, exercise is an important component to improving health and lowering blood sugar. A supportive living community like Heritage Woods provides plenty of opportunities for residents to exercise such as fitness center programs, access to swimming, and other outings to enjoy physical recreation.

For seniors with diabetes, supportive living can be a helpful option for improving quality of life while maintaining independence. Through a balanced diet, exercise and immediate on-site support, seniors can manage diabetes successfully.

For more information on and how supportive living can help with diabetic care, visit our website or call us at 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510