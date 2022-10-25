What to know about Medicare’s Open Enrollment

While many of are awaiting the return of crisp fall air and colored leaves, seniors on Medicare are be awaiting the beginning of open enrollment.

Each fall, Medicare participants are entitled to make changes to their coverage during open enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Enrollees can choose to stay in their original Medicare, join or change plans within the Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D Prescription Drug programs for the coming calendar year.

With open enrollment nearing, now is the time to assess your care needs. Here are some steps you should consider during open enrollment:

1. Figure out if your current plan is changing

Each year, your plan is required to send you a notice highlighting the changes that will go into effect for the upcoming year. Is your current Medicare Advantage or Part D drug plan worth keeping going into 2022? To know that, see if your plan is changing – and if so, for better or for worse.

2. Review your Part D drug-plan choices

Even if your Part D drug plan isn’t changing going into 2022, your personal needs may be different. You may be starting a new medication or switching medications based on your doctor’s recommendation. It’s a good idea to see what other Part D plans are out there, even if you’re happy with the coverage you have now. It may be that there’s a better or more cost-effective plan for you to switch over to.

3. Decide if a Medicare Advantage plan is right for you

Many seniors opt to stick with original Medicare, which consists of Part A (hospital coverage), Part B (outpatient services), and Part D (prescription drugs). Now is a good time to look into swapping original Medicare for Medicare Advantage, an all-in-one plan that may provide more coverage than what your current setup allows for.

Many Advantage plans offer supplemental benefits like meal-delivery services and wellness programs that not only improve your health, but enhance your general quality of life.

