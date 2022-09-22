Stay Healthy this Flu Season

Every year, the cold and flu season hits seniors particularly hard. With limited immunity and often chronic health conditions, those 65 and older need to take extra care during the winter months.

Flu season can be a challenging time for seniors living on their own. They may not have family nearby to help them get to the doctor or pick up medication. They may also be less able to care for themselves if they become ill.

You can do several things to stay healthy during flu season and help protect your elderly loved ones. Get your flu vaccination, avoid close contact with sick people, wear masks, and wash your hands regularly. If someone in your family gets sick, stay home from work or school until they feel better.

Typical flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue. See a doctor promptly if you or your loved one experience these symptoms. Treatment with antiviral drugs can improve the chances of a full recovery and may also help prevent serious complications.

During flu season, take extra care to check on your elderly loved ones and make sure they are staying healthy. Preventative measures are one of the best ways to protect those you love.

At Prairie Pointe Assisted Living, the health and safety of our residents is always our top priority. Safety precautions include daily health checks, vaccinations, and infection control procedures.

Residents can take advantage of our on-site wellness center. This center offers fitness classes and activities to help residents stay healthy and active.

Visitors and family are always welcome at Prairie Pointe, but we ask that you please refrain from visiting if you feel sick. Your help in protecting our residents is greatly appreciated.

If you have any questions about how Prairie Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care is keeping our community safe during flu season, please don’t hesitate to contact us at 331-227-4500.

