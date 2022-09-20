Arthritis Awareness: Natural Treatment

Many different things cause aches and soreness. Past injuries, stiffness from inactivity and general “wear and tear” can all cause discomfort in muscles and joints.

Persistent and severe joint pain, however, may be caused by arthritis.

The two most common types – osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) – affect millions of people in the United States. With osteoarthritis, tissue wear over time will cause friction in the bones of the joint, creating swelling and inflammation. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune disease with no focal point. It can generate pain throughout the body. In seniors, either of these conditions will cause pain, swelling, and limit many body movements.

While arthritis has no total cure, there are ways to treat it naturally and holistically. Here are some ways a supportive living community like Heritage Woods of Batavia can help relieve the discomfort of arthritis in safe, natural ways.

Start with a Healthy Diet

Did you know that a healthy diet can help reduce pain and swelling in your joints and muscles? Fresh fruits and vegetables are chock full of antioxidants, which work as inflammation reducers. Decreasing or eliminating processed foods and sweets and increasing your intake of nutritious foods throughout the day will boost your immune system and overall health – this will help your body fight off pain and discomfort better. In order to improve your physical wellbeing, your body needs the right balance of vitamins and minerals.

Alternate Heat and Cold Therapy

Heat and ice are both effective in reducing the discomfort associated with arthritis. Taking hot showers or baths or using heating pads on the joint(s) will warm up the affected area. This will help increase motion and reduce stiffness. Alternatively, cold treatments like icepacks or even a cool shower will help reduce swelling and inflammation. Just remember to alternate hot and cold regularly.

Establish, Maintain or Increase an Exercise Routine

It may seem like the last thing you want to do if you’re stiff or in pain, but our bodies are made to move.

Exercising will keep your joints properly lubricated and moving freely. This will keep the swelling down while minimizing pain because the joints will stay loose. Another key benefit of exercise is that it helps your body gain strength and lose weight. Body weight has a significant impact on arthritic conditions because carrying extra weight strains the joints. Therefore, keeping your weight down will reduce joint stress, help you move better and improve your metabolism, enabling your body to ward off sickness and pain much easier.

These are just a few ways to help seniors manage any arthritic issues. For more information on how supportive living can be of assistance, visit our website or call us at 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510