Is No News Good News? Understanding the Importance of Communication in Your Child's Education

Parents and teachers know the same child in entirely different ways. Parents know the child’s past, and remember each aspect of their child’s life and each emotional pang they’ve ever felt. Teachers, on the other hand, meet the student in the present and look to the future. They know the developmental milestones and the tasks necessary for success. Teachers intersperse a child’s routine with challenges that inspire success and build resiliency.

“Communication regarding your child’s education is vitally important, but many parents don’t know where to begin,” explained Dr. Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD and owner of Safe Harbor Counseling and Dr. Beth Speaks. “There are several steps to getting the news you need.”

First, pay attention and know what’s going on. “Follow state legislation about education, and contact your state representative and senator about educational legislation to express your opinion about pending legislation,” advised Dr. Beth. “Attend school board meetings so you know how your school district is implementing legislation. Volunteer, and attend home and school meetings. Get to know your child’s principal and teachers.”

Dr. Beth also recommends contacting the correct person or group for a given situation, and including others when appropriate. “Different positions have different roles,” she said. “Start with the teacher. Support successful student behaviors in the classroom and at home. Include the principal if necessary. If your concerns affect multiple children, include their parents as well. Organize informational campaigns, and work together on policy issues or legislation.”

Being clear and respectful is helpful. “Learn the process to speak at a school board meeting and research the topic,” said Dr. Beth. “Knowing the pros and cons of any stance increases the likelihood of arriving at a satisfactory solution. Continue to pay attention and express gratitude. Offer information and assistance. Ask the question ‘Is there anything I don’t know or haven’t asked that I should know about?’”

