3 ways to maximize the value of your agent

As a seller, you want a real estate agent who can broker the best sales price and terms for you, but good agents aren’t cheap.

Here are 3 ways to maximize the value of your REALTOR.®

1. Use their expert knowledge on the home buying process.

Real estate agents have access to the largest database of available homes in the United States via the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), which supports sites like Realtor.com, Zillow and Trulia.

In fact, 98 percent of home buyers are satisfied with their agent’s knowledge of the real estate market, according to the National Association of REALTORS® 2019 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers report.

According to a survey of first-time home buyers, 82 percent say their real estate agent helped them understand the home buying process.

2. Choose the service, commission model and real estate agent that best fits your needs.

Under the full-service model, the commission is negotiable. With a flat fee model, you negotiate a set price per service. There is also a reduced service/discount fee model, which includes flexible offerings and pricing.

Don’t forget to make sure your buyer representation agreement includes how your real estate agent will be compensated.

3. Let your agent do the hard work and take the stress out of your home search.

Survey results also show that 88 percent of Americans who search online for a property use a real estate agent.

Regardless of how you find a property, real estate agents are there to show and research every home that fits your needs.

Real estate agents also navigate community knowledge, such as local property taxes and advising on schools and neighborhoods, financial aspects like coordinating with lenders and researching mortgage rates, and legal matters like helping buyers manage required state and federal forms and closing documents.

