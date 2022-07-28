Buying and selling a home can be stressful. You need an agent who is a REALTOR®, a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, by your side.

The difference between a real estate agent and a REALTOR® is real. Here’s 7 reasons to work with a REALTOR® from the National Association of REALTORS®.

1. Get the inside scoop.

Real estate professionals have access to exclusive neighborhood and property information to make you a smarter buyer or seller.

2. Simply your search.

An agent can educate you on current market conditions and help you find homes that match your criteria using local broker marketplaces – known in the business as multiple listing services (MLS).

3. Navigate a complex process.

A real estate professional can guide you on forms, disclosures and the lending process to help you avoid costly mistakes and delays.

4. Negotiate like a pro.

An agent has the expertise to negotiate terms, from the price of the home to repairs, on your behalf.

5. Be up-to-date.

You may have bought or sold a home before, but market and transaction processes are always changing.

6. Have a trusted ally.

Your agent can talk you through the pros and cons behind big decisions and share their network of trusted home inspectors, lenders, remodelers and more!

7. Do the right thing.

Make sure your agent is a REALTOR®. REALTORS® are bound by a strict Code of Ethics based on professionalism, consumer protection and the golden rule.

REALTOR® Association of the Fox Valley : 433 Williamsburg Ave., Geneva, IL 60134 : 630.232.2360 : www.rafv.realtor