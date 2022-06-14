Outdoor entertaining spaces aren’t always equal when it comes to home value.

A falling down above-ground pool in backyard overrun with weeds and a crumbled patio won’t help improve your home’s value.

According to the 2021 Outdoor Living Report, 82 percent of homeowners say they are more interested in updating their outdoor living spaces now than they were prior to the pandemic. The report, based on a survey of more than 2,000 consumers, identifies several elements in outdoor spaces that are among the highest in demand.

Here are 5 ways to improve your outdoor space:

1. Make your backyard function like your indoor space.

According to the “Remodeling Impact Report” from the National Association of REALTORS®, you’ll recoup 70 percent of your costs on resale after building a new patio. An outdoor kitchen gets 71 percent. A full outdoor kitchen is rated “very important” according to 65 percent of survey respondents.

2. Create a focal point with a firepit.

Firepits are perfect for s’mores and parties and a simple way to entertain guests. Plus, firepits can work in both large and small spaces. According to the Outdoor Living Report, 66 percent of homeowners cited a firepit as an important feature to their outdoor living space.

3. Find clever ways to provide shade.

Low, sloping roofs help transition from indoors to outdoors and provide shade, but if extending the roof isn’t an option for your home, there are other ways to make shade. Houselogic recommends a pergola or retractable awning.

4. Build an outdoor bar.

Forty-two percent of homeowners reported having an outdoor bar is an important feature for their outdoor space. From a small wooden bar cart to large freestanding stone bar, there are plenty of options suitable for all types of spaces. After all, an outdoor space should entertain!

5. Choose the right patio seating.

Plentiful seating is important to an outdoor space. It brings comfort and function to your yard. Eighty-three percent of respondents said that the right amount of seating is crucial for the enjoyment of their outdoor spaces. Consider easy care, durable furniture that will withstand the elements.

