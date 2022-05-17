Hitting the Bullseye of Mental Health

Strong mental health requires self-awareness, self-regulation, self-efficacy, and resiliency, as well as the ability to form stable relationships. “Evidence of strong mental health is seen in all areas of life, including family, school, work, community, and faith,” explained Dr. Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD and owner of Safe Harbor Counseling in Sugar Grove. “These circles of increasing influence and accountability surround us; each circle enhances our growth and deepens our understanding of previous experiences.”

According to Dr. Plachetka, there are three main circles of influence that surround each individual person. “The first circle of influence is the family,” she said. “Developing the fundamental characteristics of self-awareness, self-regulation, self-efficacy, and resiliency requires strong family relationships. Positive family dynamics require benevolent parental authority, the ability to postpone gratification for the benefit of others, and respect for the needs of others. Routines for respect, self-care, and responsibility are developed within the family.”

The middle circle of influence for an individual is community. “The interpersonal skills learned in the family are practiced and reinforced in the community, including in school, in stores, on the neighborhood playground, and at work,” said Dr. Plachetka. “The ability to follow rules, respect others and their property, and accept responsibility for ourselves and our actions (or inactions) is extended into the community.”

The final circle of influence surrounding and supporting the other circles is faith. “Our mental health must be values-based on faith, morals, and God,” she added. “To ensure that our mental health is secure, it must be based on decisions and actions - it must be based on more than our feelings and emotions. Strong mental health requires us to participate in the “big picture of life”, not as the author or main character, but as individuals whose decisions and actions are based on a moral code.”

Develop strong mental health by hitting the bullseye!

For more information, please contact:

Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD

Safe Harbor Counseling and Dr. Beth Speaks

76 S. Main Street, Suite A

Sugar Grove, IL 60554

Phone: 630-466-8657

safeharboril.com