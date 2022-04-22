Fair Housing Act prevents discrimination in real estate

Did you know that when you work with a REALTOR® to sell or purchase your home, you are working with someone who holds themselves to a higher set of standards?

If recent events have taught us anything, it’s that we have more work to do. Racism is real. Discrimination in all forms still casts a long shadow on this country, and too many are being denied the opportunities that all Americans deserve. The National Association of REALTORS® believes that fairness is worth fighting for and won’t stop until the fight is won.

Here’s the truth: Too many are still being denied access to the futures we all deserve. That’s why the National Association of REALTORS® is fighting to make fair housing a reality, with 1.4 million REALTORS® sworn to uphold a code of ethics that sets a higher standard for fairness in housing than federal law.

A Code of Ethics sets a higher standard for fairness in housing than any federal law, it’s backed by a culture of member accountability, and it extends to our work on Capitol Hill, where we continue to advocate for meaningful change.

REALTORS® recognize the significance of the Fair Housing Act and reconfirm their commitment to upholding fair housing law as well as their commitment to offering equal professional service to all in their search for real property.

The Fair Housing Act governs the actions of real estate agents, setting guidelines for fair and ethical practices in how agents market and sell homes. There are seven classes protected by the Fair Housing Act: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability, familial status.

If you experience or witness discrimination in real estate, we urge you to report it. Visit hud.gov/fairhousing to file a complaint with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

