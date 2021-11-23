Heritage Harbor Community’s Success Leads to New Neighborhoods and Amenities for 2022

A recreationally- abundant, year-round destination just 90 minutes from Chicago, Heritage Harbor in Ottawa has experienced record-breaking sales since 2019 leading to the introduction of new neighborhoods and increased amenities in the resort community.

“Sales at Heritage Harbor have increased 166% since 2019,” said Pierre Alexander, Heritage Harbor Resort Marketing Manager. “The community’s proximity to Chicago and the suburbs, as well as its 182-slip state-of-the-art marina, have attracted vacation homebuyers looking to maximize their weekend vacation time by avoiding long commutes to similar destinations in Michigan and Wisconsin. In addition, with more buyers working from home, we’ve had a significant increase in buyers who want to make Heritage Harbor their permanent residence. The surge in sales led to the opening of our new Navvy Town neighborhood as well as the addition of more bloat slips, renovations to the on-site Red Dog Restaurant, a new marina with ship store and new clubhouse and pool in the Pinnacle Pointe neighborhood.”

Offering scenic views of the Illinois River and just 15 minutes from Starved Rock State Park, Heritage Harbor is popular with outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy boating, water skiing, kayaking, fishing, hiking biking and more just outside their door. The community offers ranch and two-story villas, cottages, single-family homes and luxury, custom residences at various price points all with a low-maintenance, turnkey lifestyle.

“Vacation home investors, who want to rent their home when they’re not using it, appreciate our streamlined rental program,” Alexander said. “We handle reservations, cleaning, maintenance and more to make the process seamless. Last year we welcomed over 3,200 guests from as far away as California.”

Navvy Town, the newest Heritage Harbor neighborhood, features one-bedroom condominiums priced from the low-$200s in the Canal Quarters Mansion Flats. The two-story Lock Tender cottages, priced from $300,900, are 1,150 square feet in size with two bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and an open-concept kitchen and living room as well as an option to finish the full basement. Two- bedroom Carriage Homes will be offered in the future. Navvy Town will also feature a splash pad and recreation hall for games, movie nights and other family fun.

In addition to Navvy Town, Heritage Harbor has recently introduced Port Place, an enclave of 12 maintenance-free homes. Centered around a common gathering area, which will include a fire pit, benches and strands of overhead lights, Port Place offers ranch and two-story homes, with main level master bedroom suites, ranging from 1,196 to over 2,287 square feet, with prices starting in the $370s.

The West Peninsula neighborhood, priced from the low-$400s, offers single-family ranch, two-story and first-floor master bedroom cottages ranging from 1,490 to over 2,290 square feet in size with two to four bedrooms, two to four baths, charming front porches, guest suites, second floor bunk rooms, optional basements and attached or detached garages.

Custom, single-family home buyers will want to visit Pinnacle Pointe, a waterfront neighborhood with its own pool and clubhouse. Luxury ranch and two-story designs, priced from the $700s to over $1 million, are available or buyers may choose to purchase a homesite and use their own builder. Homes range from 1,705 to over 3,512 square feet in size with three or four bedrooms, two to 3 ½ baths and two-car garages. Homes may include open concept kitchen and family rooms, screened porches, finished walkout basements, guest suites and decks.

“Buyers who want to start making holiday memories on the harbor can choose from a limited selection of homes for year-end delivery,” Alexander said. “We also have homes under construction, including Lock Tender cottages and luxury custom homes, for early spring and summer move-in.”

Heritage Harbor is across from the 97-mile I & M Canal Biking trail, and minutes from shops, restaurants, craft breweries and seasonal events and attractions in historic Ottawa. The onsite Heritage Harbor activity director plans year-round events for residents and guests to enjoy, such as live music on weekends, special neighborhood happenings and holiday gatherings as well as craft and cooking classes, organized group tours, and the weekly, Saturday 5K walk and run.

Visitors also enjoy the August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co. Tasting Room, Illinois River Winery, Utica Electric Bike Rental, LaSalle Canal Boat tours and the Grand Bear Falls Indoor Water Park. Golfers enjoy a host of nearby golf clubs such as Dayton Ridge Golf Club, Pine Hills Golf Club Bar and Restaurant and Bourne golf course. The Concept Haulers Motor Speedway offers go karting and the nearby Grundy County Speedway offers stock car racing.

Heritage Harbor is located at 111 Harbor View Drive in Ottawa. Please call (815) 433-5000 Ext. 1 to preschedule a one-on-one appointment or email tammyb@heritageharborottawa.com . Enjoy a virtual drive-through of the community by visiting www.visitheritageharbor.com .