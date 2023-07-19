Elburn Police Department to build new firing range facility

The Elburn Police Department will soon have a new firing range facility.
Police Chief Nick Sikora said at the July 17 Village Board meeting that his department will replace three plastic, rat-infested sheds that are in poor condition, as well as a 10 foot by 12 foot wooden shed that’s in need of a new roof and siding replacement, with a new pole barn building to serve as the facility.
Sikora said the new building will provide the space needed for a growing police department, and to store the additional training aids to conduct firearms training and certification, including the newly-added training to meet the mandates of the SAFE-T Act, which goes into effect in September. The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the constitutionality of the state law, which eliminates cash bail.
Of the three bids received by the police department, MAC Construction’s proposal was the only one under budget and the most complete for the building’s needs, including electric heat, running water and a sewer connection, which will eventually be needed to install a bathroom in the next fiscal year. There currently is only a hand hydrant outside the building for water, and no toilet.
MAC’s proposal was the only one within the budget, with the cost of the new building budgeted “not to exceed” $98,000. The Public Works Department has agreed to do the gravel work before the concrete slab is laid.
“The officers will appreciate it,” Sikora said.
The plan is to have it enclosed before winter.