NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Kane County Wednesday night

The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in northern Illinois Wednesday, two near Elgin and one in DuPage County.
One Elgin tornado was ranked EF-1, with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph, while the other was EF-0, with maximum wind speeds of 85 mph.
According to the NWS, the EF-1 started just east of Route 47 near Elgin Township, and traveled east, ending near the railroad tracks by Route 20 and Villa Olivia in Bartlett. The EF-0 began near McDonald Road in Elgin and ended near Hopps Road.
The confirmed DuPage tornado was rated EF-1 with maximum winds of 110 mph. It began north of 79th Street near Burr Ridge, and traveled east for nine miles, ending near Veterans Park in Stickney.
NWS meteorologist Zachary Yack said while three have been confirmed so far, they suspect as many as 12 may have touched down yesterday.
Confirming tornadoes requires the NWS to send a meteorologist to the reported sites to work with emergency service personnel and local agencies to pinpoint the path, determine the size and assess the damage to assign a rating, he said.
“When we get tornadoes, we can’t assign a rating until we determine how much damage they caused,” Yack said. “As we get enough information, we’ll keep confirming what we need to.”
Meanwhile, residents in the hard-hit area near Elgin continued the clean-up on Thursday.
Jeff Johnson was standing on the back deck of his home in unincorporated Elgin as he watched a tornado in the yard of a home across the street. Johnson then hurried his family and 6-month-old puppy into the basement as the tornado crossed the street and entered his yard, before crossing Bowes Road to the north and ripping up part of a corn field.
Johnson’s roof sustained damage, but the home is still habitable. Several trees on his and another neighbor’s property were ripped out at the root or severed a few feet from the ground.
“I planted all those trees myself,” said Johnson, who had the home built 22 years ago. “This used to be just a hay field.”