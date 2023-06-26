Illinois’ 1% grocery tax suspension ends July 1

When the calendar flips to July, Illinois shoppers may notice a slightly higher grocery bill.
The state’s temporary suspension of its 1% grocery tax will end June 30, and the tax will return July 1.
The one-year grocery tax suspension went into effect July 1, 2022, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. The temporary tax reduction was supposed to help consumers during a period of inflation and higher grocery prices.
The 1% tax applies to food to be consumed off the premises where it is sold, not to alcoholic beverages, food infused with marijuana, soft drinks, candy or food that has been prepared for immediate consumption. Those items are taxed at the state’s 6.25% rate, or higher if there are local taxes applied, according to the Department of Revenue website.
The state collects the 1% tax and gives it back to municipalities and counties where the sales occur.
Geneva collected almost $788,000 in the food tax category in calendar year 2022, according to an email from Finance Director Rita Kruse.
But the city didn’t lose money during that time, according to Kruse’s email.
“When the state passed the Illinois Family Relief Plan suspending the tax, they used their resources to remit the municipalities’ 1%,” according to Kruse’s email. “Therefore, the city didn’t lose any revenue due to the tax suspension.”
In an email, St. Charles Finance Director Bill Hannah wrote that the city’s last estimate from the 1% sales tax on groceries was $1.3 million a year – and that the city didn’t lose money during the year the tax was suspended.
“The state set up the Grocery Tax Replacement Fund to reimburse municipalities for the lost revenue,” according to Hannah’s email. “Essentially municipalities were made whole by the reduction since businesses still reported the sales, and the state simply replaced the money that was not collected by the retailer.”
As to the impact of returning the 1% grocery tax on consumers during a time of high food costs, state Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, said everyone knew it was temporary and that it was only going to last for a year.
Ugaste said he supported the 1% grocery tax temporarily suspended – although he would have wanted the suspension continue for a while longer.
“I don’t know that a 1% tax on groceries is necessarily a bad idea. I’m all for saving taxpayers’ money in any way, shape or form, but until we improve our spending habits in Illinois and only tax what we need to, I was supportive of [the tax suspension],” Ugaste said. “I would like to see [the suspension] extended, given the circumstances of the present situation – in which we don’t address our spending issues in Illinois.”
Though the state made sure local governments were made whole during the 1% tax holiday, Ugaste said making it permanent would affect the funds local governments have come to rely on.
The state, Ugaste said, has bigger issues to address than the return of the 1% grocery tax.
“I think we could sit down and figure out the best ways to reduce taxes for the residents of the state and which taxes they should actually be,” Ugaste said.
Illinois Department of Revenue spokeswoman Maura Kownacki said in an email that the state does not have estimates of what the 1% tax will mean for the average consumer or household.
From July 1, 2022, to March 2023 the state did not collect $185 million on the grocery food tax, according to Kownacki’s email.
“The full cost [of the suspension] will be known in September once the June returns are received and processed,” according to Kownacki’s email.
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Illinois is one of 13 states that has a grocery tax and it’s the second-lowest after Arkansas at 0.125%. The highest is 7% in Mississippi.