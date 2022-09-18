Letter: Bring immigrants to Illinois to fill open jobs

To the editor:

Instead of offering solutions to the border situation in Congress, the current version of the Republican party likes to sit safely and comfortably on the sidelines and criticize. It’s an old tactic by those who don’t do anything. It’s a lot easier to complain than to solve.

Businesses have “Help Wanted” signs all around the country. We need workers and there is an abundant supply of people from around the world willing to come here and work. Many of them from our neighbors to the south. Instead of welcoming them, the Republicans demonize them as well as efforts to help. The Texas governor is using a political stunt, not to solve the problem, but to publicize a situation that everyone already knows is broken. At the expense of Texas residents, migrants are shipped to other cities of his choice. Fortunately, he chooses blue states over red states because in blue states they will be welcomed and helped – not demonized.

Illinois has a welcoming heart and soon these hardworking people will fill some of the vacancies that businesses are looking for. Hopefully, more will arrive to fill even more openings, as businesses need their energy!

Through an accident of birth and the immigration of my ancestors, I was born into the heaven of the Midwest. Through another accident of birth, immigrants were born elsewhere. That’s the only difference.

The U.S.A is long overdue for a humane and workable immigration policy. Vote for those who understand this.

John S. Strauss

Campton Hills