Letter: My 3-year campaign to get Aldi to make this change

As the fastest growing grocery chain in the U.S., Aldi does a lot of things right.

But when it comes to an animal welfare practice that many feel is inhumane, Aldi still won’t commit to eliminating this practice from its supply chain. I am talking about gestation crates – small metal cages that confine mother pigs in spaces so small they are unable to turn around, stretch their limbs or walk more than two steps forward or back for most of their lives.

Three years ago, the Kane County Chronicle covered my organization’s efforts: Animal Welfare Groups Urge Aldi to go Crate Free on Pork Producers. We started a petition that now has more than 355,000 supporters and talked to countless Aldi customer service reps who keep telling us that Aldi doesn’t raise its own animals. While we know Aldi doesn’t farm animals and we’re clearly referring to the pork producers it buys from, the reality is that gestation crates are no longer even necessary as more pork producers heed consumer sentiment and implement crate free options.

Back in 2019, Aldi updated its animal welfare webpage to say: “We expect our suppliers to pursue the elimination of crates for pregnant sows in favor of group housing.” Unfortunately, an expectation can go on in perpetuity and lacks commitment. Three years later, and sadly, Aldi still has no comments, no updates, no commitment and no timeline.

But pork consumers can still help. Please let Aldi know you care about this issue. Ask Aldi to commit to a timeline to phase out gestation crates and make life a little more humane for the animals it profits from.

Jess Chipkin

Founder, Crate-Free Illinois