Holinger: Our park lands and structures need a $pring cleaning

Some of life’s endeavors have unwritten rules everyone should adhere to.

One: Never divulge what goes on at a bachelor or bachelorette party.

Two: Never divulge the name of the fly on which you caught your twenty-seven-inch brown trout—much less the creek, or where on the creek, you caught it.

Three: Never divulge your favorite place to go walking.

However heretical, I’m going to break rule number three for the sake—hopefully—of keeping my walks pristine and, if possible, make them even more sublime and enchanting.

One reason for revealing my favorite go-to place goes like this: there are virtually innumerable places to walk, stroll, run, bike, or skateboard (is that still a thing?) in Kane County. My preference of one path over so many others is like a fast food gourmand preferring Chipotle over a thousand other franchises.

Secondly, I’m letting you in on the best walk in Kane County because, to preserve it, your vote is needed.

Sure, you probably have heard of the “proposed Special County Retailer’s Occupation Tax Referendum…to ask voters whether or not to establish a 0.75 percent sales tax dedicated exclusively to funding essential public safety services:

--Supporting law enforcement and emergency response services.

--Upgrading public safety technology and infrastructure.

--Enhancing emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

--Expanding programs to address drug overdoses, neglect, and abuse”

(Kane County Connects 2/4/2025)

As with federal elections, only informed voters will save their towns, counties, states and country from immoral decisions and ruthless policies.

However, the referendum for which I’m advocating a “Yes” vote will help a more localized area, will add improvements allocated for parks I wander, as William Wordsworth penned, “lonely as a cloud,” and as happy.

“Campton Township is seeking a $17.2 million bond referendum on the April 1 consolidated election ballot, for acquisition, maintenance, development, rehabilitation and renovation of open space,” Shaw Media’s Brenda Schory reports (Kane County Chronicle 1/28/2025).

Historically, the town has asked for and received funds used to cultivate some of the most picturesque countryside in northern Illinois, including thick woodlands, rolling prairie, and what Emily Dickinson describes as “Fields of Gazing Grain.”

“In the years since 2001, the township bought 1,461 acres, has 189 acres of conservation easements and 12 historic sites,” Schory cites Campton Township Supervisor John Kupar.

“Wow!” I think and then read something even more crucial to my wellbeing.

“Campton Township Open Space Foundation Executive Director Joe Garbarski said his group is the citizen volunteer organization that is promoting the referendum [and] one area that needs more that $2 million in improvements is the 206-acre Gray Willows Farm.”

That’s the one—my Walden, my Eden, and, my goodness, so many improvements needed!

“Gray Willows Farm came with nine buildings on the property and some of those needed to be taken down because they’re in poor shape,” Garbarski said. “The main house was in very poor shape and we can’t use it for any of our programs until it’s done.”

Walking the two-rut grass and gravel paths, I’ve seen kids given trailer rides behind a tractor; Girl Scouts scouting the land for evening games; a farmer in a truck bed flinging wispy white seeds downwind across dark winter prairie; goldfinches springing out of flowery depths like golden fireworks; blazing sunsets that could make a guy weep.

Oh, and dogs love it, too, no bikes to threaten fury, four-legged Rovers meandering back and forth, sniffing heavenly fragrances.

Hope you pull, press or mark “Yes” on election day; after you vote, maybe I’ll see you out on the trail.

• Rick Holinger’s new chapbook of poetry, “Down from the Sycamores,” is available for presale at http://finishinglinepress.com. A multiple Pushcart Prize, Best of the Net, Best Microfiction 2025 and Best Small Fictions 2025 nominee, his writing appears in Hobart, Chautauqua, Southern Indiana Review and elsewhere. His book of poetry, “North of Crivitz,” and collection of essays, “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences,” are available at local bookstores and Amazon. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.