A shoutout to our hometowns’ emerging authors

Some years ago, I won third place in a poetry contest for “emerging writers.” Meeting the top two winners, I saw they were four decades my junior. However, because I hadn’t yet published a book of poems, I qualified as a contestant.

We emerge, like butterflies, when we’re ready.

The following authors are, or have been, members of at least one Fox Valley writers’ group and have released no more than two published books.

• Kitty Jarman’s book of poetry, “Dead Orchids,” is her first collection of poems. Most are a slice of life, including the title poem about her mother’s love of the moth orchid.

• Doug Lassiter (K.D. Lassiter) published two novels, “Paladin” about a Chicago vigilante who enjoys his work, and “Nascent Gods,” a slightly optimistic post-apocalypse story.

• Diane Lincoln published the poetry collection “Mechanical Bell Sunrises” and a nonfiction book “Science Discovery Files.”

• Writing about the joys and challenges of teaching in “Tales Told Out of School,” Ellen Ljung covers plagiarism, gay/straight alliance, real audiences and problem-based learning in her quest to be a better teacher.

• In Lucy Girolamo’s “To the Pastures,” when a family loses everything to a dictator, two brothers make a dangerous choice to fight against tyranny and injustice.

• In the novel “Tucumcari,” Pat Parks’ protagonist, whose father helped build the atom bomb and whose mother writes short stories, prepares for a trip to find a wife he thinks he remembers having.

• In “The Militarized Zone: What Did You Do in the Army, Grandpa?” Wayne E. Johnson concocts a comic novel of a young musician who unwillingly joins the Army, then in Korea learns lessons in life, love and loss.

• Don Hunt’s “Jupiter Justice” is a science fiction murder mystery. “The Singletons in Peril” is a fantasy novel where villains chase three siblings for their latent magical power.

• Joyce Hemphill and Laura Scheinholtz (et al.) wrote “The Power of Playful Learning,” a collection of “make-n-play” activities using safe household recyclables and low-cost materials, along with the many benefits of the activities.

• Donna Amburgey’s two novels, “Tears, Fears and Arrowheads” and “Medicine Men,” feature suspense narratives and Native American settings.

• In Cathy Kern’s novel, “My View of the Bright Moon,” during one northern Michigan summer, secrets mount, a father goes missing and two brothers discover the life-changing power of horses and strangers.

• Harold Walker’s nonfiction “Murder on the Floodways” delves into a 1957 murder on a Missouri farm when Hal was 12. The initial volumes of “The Grotto Trilogy: Vietnam Marine Helicopters 69-70″ describes helo squadrons operating in the last days of the Marine Corps’s presence there.

• Kimberly Gotches shares family truths in “Under the Branches,” a journey of learning about life, love and surviving loss by drawing from your roots.

• Pam Verner’s memoir “Breathing into the Light” shares how spiritual experiences helped her survive abandonment, sexual abuse, family addiction and attempted suicides.

• Christina Marracco’s novel “Addio, Love Monster” unfolds in linked stories spanning generations in fictional mid-century Chicago where Signora Giuseppa does everything it takes to keep her grown children safe and very near.

Such a buffet of genres and subjects! Consider supporting one or two– or all! – of these writers who penned (and typed) their tomes here! Order their books (Christmas presents? Birthday gifts?) from Amazon or, even better, visit Geneva’s Harvey’s Tales or Town House Books in St. Charles, two of the coziest, feel-good places in the Tri-Cities!

At the very least, check the books out (literally) at your library. If they don’t have what you’re looking for, ask them to order a copy.

Speaking for not only these authors writing in our own backyard, but everywhere – thanks.

• Rick Holinger has a Ph.D. in creative writing from UIC. His work has been accepted by Chicago Quarterly Review, Chautauqua and elsewhere. His poetry book, “North of Crivitz,” and essay collection, “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences,” are available at local bookstores, Amazon or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.