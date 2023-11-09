Make the holidays special for little critters

At the Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, even the smallest creatures have big wishes for the holidays. Turtle food, chew toys and gift cards for their favorite treats are on the list with Christmas for the Critters.

The animal care staff have created wish lists for its resident animals, including the Blanding turtles, the Bearded Dragon and a red-knee tarantula. These wishes are on the ornaments in the Giving Tree located inside Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Road on the west side of St. Charles. Visitors can select an ornament featuring an animal’s wish and help fulfill the item.

“We’ve done Christmas for the Critters in the past and it was very popular,” Nature Programs Supervisor Emily Shanahan of the St. Charles Park District said.

The resident animals at the nature center are a favorite part of a visit – from watching the turtles paddling around their pond to hoping to see a snake slithering through its habitat.

Star, the resident rabbit, would love some new rabbit chew toys or her favorite kibble, Timothy Pellets, Shanahan said. Paul the Ball python’s favorite treat is rats. His holiday wish is a gift card to Rodent Pro to buy some frozen rats.

“The kids love this program. It’s a great family activity,” Shanahan said.

While the idea of buying a holiday gift for the animals is a bit whimsical, the gifts help defray care costs for the animals. The animals at the Discovery Center often are called ambassadors. Their roles are to help visitors learn more about the animals. Most of the animals are considered native to the area.

Visitors can get to know the residents better through the Hanging with Hickory Friends program every day at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Staff help visitors get a closer look and visitors can ask questions and learn more about the animals.

The nature center is a great place to visit during the weekends or on school break. There is plenty to explore indoors, as well as outdoor hiking trails and a nature playground. No School Nature Days for children ages 5 to 12 are the perfect way to fill a day with crafts, games, science and much more.

Holiday events always are a favorite at Hickory Knolls. Woodland Santa’s Holiday Workshop is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. The event features Santa’s arrival by a sled that’s pulled by husky dogs, a chance to take photos with Santa and an opportunity to make take-home holiday crafts. Registration is required. Cost is $12 a person.

The Flashlight Candy Cane Hike will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Register to take part in the guided walk through the adjacent woods before coming inside to warm up and enjoy refreshments. Registration is required. Cost is $12 a person.

From celebrating critters of all sizes to crafts and spending time with nature, a visit to Hickory Knolls Discovery Center is a great stop for all ages.