What do bats, breasts, books, bullies, and pit bulls have in common?

You probably knew it was National Bat Appreciation Month. In fact, you’re probably out putting up bat houses while anticipating eating dinner on the porch without mosquitoes.

But bats aren’t the only thing on October’s radar.

For instance, breast cancer awareness lauds advances in technology and cures while also counseling women to get mammograms for early detection. If at average risk, “[w]omen between 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year. Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year. Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year, or choose to continue yearly mammograms” (www.cancer.org).

October also targets book appreciation, essential now that Big Brothers and Big Mothers insist their literary acumen and cultural understanding of the zeitgeist far superior to librarians and other mortals. These self-appointed censors want nothing less than to control other people’s morality. I’m not sure if God writes personal emails to these book banners, leaves voicemails, or has sit-downs with them in dreams, but they should question whether the messages are Spam, Robocalls, or delusions, respectively.

This also being Bully Prevention Month, I have three words for bullies: “CUT IT OUT!” You might think you’re coming across as cool when hassling your peers, but believe me, your “friends” are either scared of you or think you’re a jerk. Or both. Probably both. They don’t like you; they tolerate you so you don’t beat them up.

Speaking of bullies, pit bulls….

That’s a joke. Some friends of mine have a pit bull and they’ve never been eaten alive in their sleep.

That, too, is a joke.

If you didn’t think they were jokes, you probably cross the street when you see Mr. Bruiser walking toward you with Fido on a chain that could hold Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas dockside in a hurricane.

In fact, according to Newsweek, four (of 25) myth busters reveal pit bulls do not have an innately bad temperament; are not inherently vicious; are more affectionate than most breeds; and decidedly not more dangerous than other dogs (newsweek.com Feb. 6, 2021).

So there, scaredy cats (no pun intended).

October wants to make us aware of so many other things, I wrote a story to remind you of them:

On International Walking to School Day, listening to country music’s Tim McGraw on while eating a bowl of last night’s leftovers—a caramel apple she put in the blender with a slice of pizza, chili, pasta, and pretzels (all October mainstays)—Mattie tapped her cane in front of her.

Suddenly she heard a friendly bark and put her hand out to scratch Pete, her neighbor Bill’s pit bull’s head. “Have some dessert,” Mattie offered Pete, holding out her bowl of breakfast, thinking it would help the pet’s wellness.

“Your offering might not be good for Pete’s wellbeing,” Bill said.

“Good to know,” Mattie said, then remembered Red Ribbon Week. “Nor are drugs that fry brains.”

“Good thing you are emotionally aware of people and their pets,” Bill said, then nodded to Pete, “You are lucky Mattie is protecting you and keeping you safe.”

“Today, October 26, is National Pumpkin Day,” Mattie said. “But frankly, I’m sick of all these awareness days, weeks, and months. How about a day we don’t have to be aware of anything except loving and being kind to others?”

“A little extreme,” Bill said. “But I’m on board.”