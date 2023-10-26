Holiday break activities offered at St. Charles Park District

Help those teens and tweens put down the video game controller and pick up a microphone or maybe a tennis racket and join the fun as the St. Charles Park District hosts camps and classes during the school breaks this holiday season.

Registration is still available, and required, for all the activities being offered around the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Staff are hosting a variety of sports skill improvement opportunities and a few fun hang-out-with-your-friends events.

The Total Sports Camp is a new addition to the lineup of winter break classes at Pottawatomie Community Center. The class is designed for children ages 5 to 10 and will be available during the week of Thanksgiving break as well as the winter break in December and January. The camp will focus on skills and participants will have opportunities to learn more about sports and play in games. Some of the featured sports include basketball, floor hockey, t-ball and kickball.

Check out the Basketball Skills Camps for children ages 6 to 12 the week of Thanksgiving break. The program is a great way to tune up individual skills like ball handling, proper shooting technique and footwork.

Also at Pottawatomie Community Center is Drop-In Basketball on Sundays. From 12:30 to 2 p.m. the gym is open to middle and high school students and from 2-3:30 p.m. the gym is open to families. The daily drop-in rate is $5 for nonresidents and free admission to residents in the St. Charles Park District.

St. Charles Dance Academy plans several Winter Break Dance Camps featuring single-day classes on topics that include hip hop, a princess mini camp and a poms instruction camp. Find

classes for children from ages 3 to 10. It’s a perfect way to discover some new moves and have some fun.

The park district has a few great evening events for tweens. The Karaoke & Gaming Night on Friday, Nov. 10 for ages 6 to 10 is an evening with music and a gaming tournament too. Grab the microphone and belt out your best tunes and there’s a chance to win prizes and enjoy snacks too. The program is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Take the Nerf battle to new levels with Nerf Night, Friday, Dec. 1 at Pottawatomie Community Center. Participants, ages 6 to 10, can bring their own Nerf guns and compete in games including Capture the Flag and Team Elimination in two-hours of battles starting at 6:30 p.m.

For those looking to refine their tennis technique, sign up now for Holiday Hitters in December at Norris Recreation Center. With something for every level, from Pee Wee Players ages 4 to 6 through High Performance players, ages 12 to 18, spend a few days on the court and work on game skills.

For adult tennis players check out the Mistletoe Mixed Doubles Tournament taking place Saturday, Dec. 9. Register with a partner or one will be assigned in this volley, jolly holiday event where players are encouraged to don holiday-inspired clothing and accessories. Advance registration is required.

For more details on these activities and more, visit stcparks.org