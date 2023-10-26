Batavia Public Library manager to receive Library Leader award, celebration

Sometimes in life, we are lucky enough to work with a fun, talented team of amazing individuals who make it a pleasure coming to work every day.

You work well together, complement each other’s skills and expertise, and help each other when someone — inevitably — needs a hand. And among these wonderful coworkers here, there is one individual who is a standout.

Joanne Zillman, the Batavia Public Library’s deputy director and Youth Services manager, is a no-nonsense leader who always puts children and their families first.

She is deeply invested in helping to spread the love of reading and lifelong learning to the next generations, as well as to their families. She champions the library and the services and programs it provides to the community. And she builds lasting partnerships with organizations throughout Batavia that help patrons and our community succeed.

Zillman doesn’t seek attention for herself — shunning it, actually. Successes are not her accomplishments, but those of the library’s, her staff members and the individuals who come here. It’s not about her, and it never has been.

Until now. (And she can’t stop us.)

The Batavia Public Library will recognize Zillman as an outstanding staff member with an award honoring her leadership and devotion to the library and literacy: The Library Leader award.

Library Leader is an award bestowed biennially on individuals whose instrumental work benefits the Library District, its services and the Batavia community.

A celebration for Zillman is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, in the Founders Room and the public is invited to attend. The Library is located at 10 S. Batavia Ave. A brief program is planned and light refreshments will be served.

Zillman, who plans to retire on Nov. 10, is the ninth recipient.

The Board of Library Trustees created the Library Leader award in 2003 to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Batavia Public Library District as “Library Leaders.”

Honorees are recognized in the Book of Library Leaders, which is displayed at the entrance to the Library Leaders Reading Room, also known as the Quiet Reading Room.

She’s worked for the Library for 26 years and is a staple, not only in the Youth Services Department, but throughout the Library and this community. So, she doesn’t just have a beautifully inscribed page in a book, she has a very special page in all of our hearts