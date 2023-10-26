Are You Ready for Holiday Shopping? We Have Suggestions!

With Halloween soon to be in the rearview mirror, holiday gift buying and decorating will be in full swing. We greatly encourage you to keep your gift-shopping dollars in the community. One option, Batavia Chamber Bucks, are available to buy by stopping by our office at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15. The $10 and $50 certificates are used like cash at more than 110 local businesses.

We also are excited to announce that Holiday Bucks are back for a limited-time promotion beginning Monday, Nov. 13. In-person purchasers will receive a free match from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, up to $50 per residence until we reach $5,000 matched. In other words, the first $50 worth of Chamber Bucks bought receive $50 Holiday Bucks at no charge. Holiday Bucks expire at the end of March 2024. There is no expiration date for regular Chamber Bucks. In support of our community and its businesses, the $5,000 promotion is a gift from the Chamber to inject money into the local economy. This has been done yearly since 2020.

When you stop by for your Chamber Bucks, we have another great gift idea – the Batavia Community Flag. It is available to buy online at bataviachamber.org and can be picked up at our office. Batavia flag manufacturer FlagSource is producing both a 3-foot-by-5-foot flag for $50 and a garden-size flag with stake for $35. Stickers are available for $5.

Mayor’s Breakfast is Thursday, Nov. 2

The public is invited to attend the always informative Mayor’s Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Covenant Living at the Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia. After breakfast at 7:30 a.m., Mayor Jeffery Schielke will lead us on a virtual tour around Batavia during his up-to-date outlook on the future of the city. For more information and to register, visit bataviachamber.org. Registration closes Sunday, Oct. 29.

Last call for nominations for 2023 Batavia Citizen of the Year

Do you know someone who deserves recognition? The Citizen of the Year Award is given to a resident whose service and dedication have made a significant contribution to the community and is the result of a personal commitment and should be of an extraordinary nature. More criteria for the award is listed at bataviachamber.org/awards-criteria.

Anyone in the community can submit a nomination in the form of a letter of recommendation to the Chamber of Commerce no later than Friday, Nov. 10, stating the reasons why the individual being nominated is worthy of this honor. Citizen of the Year is selected from the nominations by a panel of previous Citizen of the Year honorees. The winner will be honored at the Inspire Celebration on April 25, 2024. The past five Citizens of the Year were John Dillon, Dan Hoefler, Bob Hansen, Nanette (Nan) Phillips and Georgene Kauth O’Dwyer.

For the latest event updates and other news, follow Batavia Chamber on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn. You can text 478-CHAMBER or stop by 106 W. Wilson Street to visit us. Don’t forget to replenish your Chamber Bucks supply!