People and pups get in the ‘howliday’ spirit

The St. Charles Park District is putting on a brand-new event this November, and everyone’s invited, including our four-legged community members.

This festive event is a chance for individuals, couples or families to enjoy a leisurely walk with their dogs on a paved half-mile trail. The Howliday Parade will take place Saturday, Nov. 11 at River Bend Community Park located off of Geneva Ave on the northwest side of St. Charles.

“In the spring, we host a doggie egg hunt and it’s been such a popular event that we wanted to try something for people and their pets during the winter holiday,” said Carina Graham, partnership and sponsorship supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

During the event, pups will have the opportunity to take part in lively activities as presented by the event’s sponsors—All Star Grooming, FYDOLAND, Pug & Hound, Petsuites of America, DePaw Pet Resort, Hawk Auto St. Charles and the St. Charles Park Foundation.

Those participating in this all-ages offering are also encouraged to dress their furry friends in fun get-ups for a costume contest.

“Santa Claus will also be on site to take pictures with the dogs,” Graham added.

In addition to selfie photo opportunities with the season’s big man, dogs can enjoy puppachinos consisting of whipped cream, while their humans savor a delicious slice of pie.

Not only is the Howliday Parade a chance to kick off the holiday season, but people who spend time walking their dogs outdoors experience numerous physical, emotional and social benefits, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Walking helps keep the heart healthy, and is good for muscles and joints as well as for weight maintenance. Dog walking is also a social exercise, as those who regularly walk are far more likely to encounter—and strike up conversations with—fellow walkers and dog owners living in their neighborhood or frequenting local parks.

To ensure a walk is a success, the ASPCA provides tips such as ensuring dogs are leashed in public areas, that they are always wearing proper identification and that fresh water be available to all, especially on longer walks.

Time slots for the Howliday Parade take place from 10 to 11 a.m. The event is $5 per dog.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.stcparks.org/events.