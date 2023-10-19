Batavia Park District Dish: Heading into the holidays

Costumes, candy and creatures. Oh, my! It feels like summer was just yesterday, but now we’re on to Halloween and the holidays. This season brings back memories of my favorite childhood Halloween costume (ballerina; the cuteness diminished by a winter coat), favorite adult costume (forest fairy in head-to-toe gauzy layers; luckily no outerwear needed) and most memorable adult costume (my attempt at crafting a Barbie costume landed me in the emergency room when I sliced my finger open cutting felt; 18 stitches later, I missed the party. A definite Halloween horror story).

What’s your Halloween horror quotient? Do you crave seasonal scares? Feel the fear at the park district’s A Nightmare at West Main event on Oct. 20 as you walk a dark, creepy trail and encounter ghouls who roam the forest. The event is suitable for families with children ages 11 and older. Tickets are available at the event or online at bataviaparks.org.

If you’re into haunted history, the Batavia Depot Museum’s Mysterious Batavia Walking Tour offered by the park district’s Depot Museum will educate you on eerie local topics. On Oct. 27, take a 1-mile tour though the city exploring startling history and freaky happenings such as the October riots in 1935. It’s a great way to get into scary season and learn something new about your hometown. Go to bataviaparks.org/batavia-depot-museum for details.

As we coast from Halloween into Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, party season is on the horizon. If planning a party is on your to-do list, the park district has several beautiful and unique venues to rent at reasonable rates for family reunions, bridal showers, birthday parties, weddings and events. You will make an impact by hosting your party at a site that is uniquely Batavia such as Shannon Hall, Peg Bond Center or the Lodge at Laurelwood.

If you have a large group and want to wow your guests, check out Shannon Hall. A former church, this venue is a unique gem with Gothic Revival architecture, stained-glass windows, a raised stage, elegant lighting, a catering kitchen with fridge/freezer, ice machine, sinks, microwave and plenty of counter space. It accommodates up to 200 guests.

The building dates to 1897, when it was built as Holy Cross, Batavia’s first Catholic Church, constructed of limestone from a local quarry owned by parishioner James William Shannon. In this period of economic hardship, labor was provided by parishioners who were out-of-work stonecutters. It was home to Holy Cross Church until a larger structure was built on West Main Street in 1994.

The park district acquired the church property in 1996, and in 2021 its interior was repainted and refurbished. It has been the site of countless parties and celebrations and is a gorgeous venue for weddings.

Peg Bond Center at the Batavia Riverwalk is perfect for smaller parties of up to 40 guests. With the Fox River and Depot Pond as a backdrop, you have a lovely view of the tree-lined trail across the river. It’s an ideal setting for birthday parties, showers and company gatherings. Renters get access to a kitchenette, the bandshell and Riverwalk.

This site was named for a Batavian who was an associate professor of arts and active with the Batavia school board, Batavia Planning Commission, Kane County Zoning and the Illinois Arts Council. Peg Bond taught generations of Batavia and Northern Illinois University students and was named Batavia Citizen of the Year in 1971. A plaque by the building honors her contributions to Batavia.

Head north along the east side of the Fox River to find Lodge at Laurelwood, another distinctive rental site with rustic vibes. The former home to the Batavia Boat Club, the Lodge recently was updated and boasts seating for up to 50 guests as well as a kitchen, outdoor picnic area and fishing dock.

To learn more about which of these sites will make your celebration sparkle, contact our facilities supervisor Julie Galauner at julieg@bataviaparks.org.

More information is available at bataviaparks.org/rental-information. There are details on these sites and meeting rooms for smaller groups as well as gym and outdoor rentals.