What really gets me riled up

If you know me (most of you don’t because I’m usually sitting in solitude at my desk taking turns staring at a blank page or out the picture window at house finches feeding at a bird feeder), you know that almost nothing gets me riled.

Except a few things. Well, OK, a lot of few things.

For example, a few years ago, I joined Facebook. Now I’m hooked on scrolling through posts starting at 8 p.m., when I sit down for two minutes to floss, and when I look up, it’s 10:30 p.m. In the interim, I’ve learned about cat devotion, defunct railroad stations, 1927 Chicago downtown marquees and fabulous meals everyone else is enjoying sans me.

But what really gets me riled is people who post their Wordles. Scrolling past each one, I scream, “Who CARES?”

Speaking of annoying Facebook posts, what lonely egotist invented “Sons” and “Daughters” Day? REALLY? I know I’ll get slammed for this, but what parents need to trumpet they love their children by posting posed pictures? I can almost hear the children breaking out in song: “We’d love to teach / the world to sing / about our family’s / perfect har-mo-ny!”

Admittedly, I was tempted to post the photo our sherpa took of me, my wife, son and daughter upon reaching Everest’s summit. It shows us in our traditional family “love hug,” teeth shining like lighthouses, cheeks rosy with frostbite, gloved hands frozen stiff as fork tines. But it would have made other moms and dads go nuts with envy.

What also gets me riled is people who go to the gym thinking they’re working out in their basement. One young guy finished his reps on a resistance machine meant to help promote some unpronounceable arm muscles, got off and disappeared for more than two minutes.

Stepping around the backpack he left beside the machine, I jumped on and started counting reps.

“Excuse me, sir, I was using this machine.” The guy was behind me, invading my personal space.

“Yes, you were – past tense – using this machine. You are – present tense – not using it. Storing your camping equipment here doesn’t count for ownership.”

I’d like to have said that. Instead, I harumphed, “I’ll be finished soon.”

The Arnold Schwarzenegger wannabe huffed off, surely thinking, “How lame is that old geezer,” not realizing I could take him in arm wrestling with his hand tied behind his back.

Oh, speaking of the young and overprivileged, I haven’t timed them, but teens and 20-somethings will sit for at least an hour or two on a resistance machine while exercising only their eyes by scanning their phones.

“This is mine for as long as I want it,” their body language tells me, “for I hold the magic orb.”

And, of course, technology riles me up. Once, being transferred from one person “helping” me with my internet connection to someone with “technical support” expertise, a robot announced (before dropping my call), “We’re sorry, but we’re having technical difficulties.”

Hey, buddy, join the club.

Finally, I tried collecting unclaimed property that some guy online from an Illinois finance department is trying to give back to you. I spent an hour filling out the form and submitted it only to find an email telling me I had now “completed the first step.”

Huh?! Tell me how many steps there are before I start climbing!

The good news is one thing never gets me riled up – writing this column. Thanks for listening. I feel so much better.

• Rick Holinger holds a Ph.D. in creative writing from UIC. His work has been accepted for publication in Chicago Quarterly Review, Chautauqua and elsewhere. His poetry book “North of Crivitz” and essay collection “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences” are available at local bookstores or Amazon. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.