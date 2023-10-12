Celebrate Halloween all month long

From crafts to candy and even some autumn chills, the St. Charles Park District is ready for Halloween celebrations for all ages. Registration is required for all activities, so sign up at stcparks.org/events.

Dust off those running shoes and get the family out for the Mummy Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 14, at River Bend Community Park. The race begins at 9 a.m. and runners and walkers can collect a few tricks and treats along the path. There will be a Halloween craft and a snack and beverage after the race. The cost to run is $10 for the first runner and $7 for each additional runner in the family.

At Caravan to Candyland, families can enjoy trick-or-treating from their vehicle, stopping along the trail for candy and prize stations. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at James O. Breen Community Park. Tickets are $5 a child.

Discover the rich traditions of Dia De Los Muertos in a celebration from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Pottawatomie Community Center. The event will feature the movie “Coco,” face painting with intricate designs and a chance to get creative decorating sugar skulls. Participants also will have a chance to try Pan de Muerto, a traditional sweet bread. The event is geared to ages 6 to 12. Tickets are $30 for residents, $36 for nonresidents.

The fun isn’t only for children. The Adult Activity Center for ages 50+ is hosting Halloween Cooking Decorating with Tiny Kitchen on Monday, Oct. 30. Learn how to create decorated sugar cookies with royal icing.

Autumn is a great time to enjoy the park district, from walks with leaves crunching beneath feet to strolls to enjoy the show of color in the trees.

There’s still two weekends to enjoy the Autumn Hayrides at Primrose Farm. Cuddle up with your favorite people and enjoy a tractor-drawn wagon ride through the fields around the farm. Included with ticket entry are the fixings to make s’mores over an open fire. Tickets are $15 a person with timed rides at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 21.

For thrills on wheels, download the park district’s tour guide for the Gallery of Ghoulish Homes Tour and drive to check out some of the eerie and spookiest homes in St. Charles and the surrounding area. Homes are best viewed from dusk to 10 p.m. through Halloween night.