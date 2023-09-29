For better schools, don’t straightjacket readers, teachers or conversation

One of the great rollicking rock ’n’ roll tunes of the 1970s, Warren Zevon’s “Lawyers, Guns and Money,” depicts a “desperate man” who, when “gambling in Havana … took a little risk” and now is hiding out in Honduras. Like any ne’er-do-well son, he calls his “Dad” to “get me out of this.”

I’m not saying the state of today’s education resembles a fortune hunter forced to flee and hide underground in a Latin American country, but … actually, yes, I guess I am.

Given our cultural zeitgeist – from self-appointed arbiters of morality who dictate what’s “proper” to read, to university education doctorates, parents and administrators micromanaging classroom teachers’ syllabi, teaching methods and grading policies, to students paying more attention to Instagram than a white board’s plot diagram – aspiring teachers might be better off asking their fathers for a law or medical school loan.

After 40 years of teaching secondary school English, community college night school courses and writing classes on the university level, I left all that behind with a longing to hide out in Honduras – or my bedroom with the shades pulled and lights off.

Why? Well, yeah, I hit 70 years old and wanted time to write something besides marginalia on five-paragraph papers. But also because students have taken to reading mostly on screens. Immersing themselves in literature so good at revealing other people’s lives and insights different from the reader’s – good for learning empathy – rates lower on young people’s lists of things to do than dine with their parents.

At least partly because of internet addiction, youths feel “messed up.” “In 2020, 12% of U.S. children ages 3 to 17 …experienced anxiety or depression, up from 9% in 2016″ (www.prb.org Population Reference Bureau). Estimates among children ages 3 to 17 years from 2016-19 include “ADHD 9.8% (about 6.0 million); anxiety 9.4% (about 5.8 million); behavior problems 8.9% (about 5.5 million); and depression 4.4% (about 2.7 million)” (www.cdc.gov).

Frightening statistics. Even more telling about young people’s alienation and depression leading to violence is a mother’s Facebook post whose son told her “… it is not about guns. It is about attention. ... Kids do not know how to talk. We get on phones. There is no social interaction. People my age cannot express how they feel or that something is wrong. ... Adults need to see kids and listen to them. They need to teach kids to get off phones and look up.”

In an interview, Geneva’s newly installed superintendent of schools Andrew J. Barrett told me he recognizes the cellphone’s impediment to learning and communicating.

“Our teachers are working to implement practices that are designed to get cellphones out of students’ hands during class, which has fostered important in-person collaboration, relationships and connections,” Barrett said.

Bravo!

In addition, he also is dedicated to giving “our educators and staff” more autonomy.

“I believe that one of my most important responsibilities is to support and empower them,” he said. “As Simon Sinek notes, the most effective organizations and institutions are those in which people can work and achieve at their natural best.”

Yay!

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said, “We stop burnout, or limited burnout, when teachers had more autonomy over their work, when they’re not treated like autonomations, when they weren’t just told what to do” (C-SPAN3 “Washington Journal” Sept. 7, 2023).

No, lawyers, guns, money and phones will not solve the education crisis.

Maybe we should try enhancing face-to-face conversations. And support teachers’ independence and professionalism instead of bowing to parents who believe they can fix their child’s classroom as easily as they could drill their child’s cavity without going to dental school. And respect young, avid readers by allowing them to become absorbed in what they find worthy of their time.

Or, to again paraphrase Warren Zevon, “the stuff will hit the fan.”

• Rick Holinger earned a Ph.D. in creative writing from UIC. His work has been accepted for publication in Chicago Quarterly Review, Chautauqua and elsewhere. His poetry book, “North of Crivitz,” and essay collection, “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences,” are available at local bookstores, Amazon or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.