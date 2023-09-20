Batavia Park District Dish: Savor September with fun, family-friendly events

As we settle into fall coziness, I have a confession to make: I loathe pumpkin spice anything and September isn’t my favorite month.

Yup, I’m one of those females who doesn’t go nuts over fall. Pumpkin spice lattes are overrated, and the cloying flavor has invaded everything from breakfast cereal to deodorant. As for September, it signals the end of good times. Back to school. No more fun in the sun, sandals and pool days. The earlier sunsets have me thinking 8:30 p.m. is 10:30, and a jacket is required for outdoors.

However, I’ve come to appreciate September in recent years by embracing crisp fall days, seasonal festivals and the beauty of fall foliage. This year, September is special because it marks my one-year anniversary with the Batavia Park District.

In a year, I’ve planned for and worked popular events such as Pints by the Pond, Nightmare at West Main, Celebration of Lights, River Rhapsody concerts and Windmill City Festival. I’ve interacted with countless residents and visitors, written articles and news releases and designed everything from the banners you see around town to postcards, signs at Hall Quarry Beach, a new preschool logo and event posters.

And I couldn’t be happier as a member of the park district team that makes the community a better place through programs, events and classes. It means a lot to me knowing I’ve contributed to the enrichment of life in Batavia even in a small way, and I feel blessed to have amazing coworkers and managers.

This month, I’m helping the team prep for the second annual Pints by the Pond Craft Beer Festival on Sept. 23; it was the first event I worked last year and I highly encourage all craft brew lovers to buy tickets. You’ll sample unique, small-batch beer from 15 local breweries, plus a collab brew developed by Batavia’s own Sturdy Shelter and Grainology breweries. Shumway and Flinn is a Session West Coast IPA and you won’t get to sample it anywhere else.

Pints tickets sell out fast. Get yours at bataviaparks.org/pints-by-the-pond. Spring for our VIP tickets and you’ll get a keepsake lanyard badge and early entry to taste all the delicious offerings first.

If beer isn’t your thing, keep in mind that fall also is an ideal time to explore one of our 40 parks and marvel in those glorious leaf hues as autumn takes hold in the area.

The most vibrant colors you will see are on the maple leaves, which turn colors first, said Alex Macias, our superintendent of parks and certified arborist. Sunset Maples produce especially vibrant colors, turning fiery in the fall. Macias recommends visiting Clark Island, Elfstrom Memorial Greenway and Hawk’s Bluff and Big Woods Parks to see these leaves in their colorful glory. Stay tuned for oak leaves. They transform colors later in the fall.

Head over to Saratoga or Walnut Park to see beautiful pigmented leaves on our flowering crabapple trees.

“I’m particularly fond of the Royal Raindrop flowering crabapple,” Macias said. “Their leaves turn a deep purple and pink during the spring and for most of the summer and transition to red and orange for the fall.”

Gorgeous!

This year’s fall verdict: I’ll embrace September and its festivals and foliage, but I always will shun pumpkin spice.